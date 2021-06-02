Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $382.65. 13,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.