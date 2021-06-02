Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 358.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 152,691 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,743. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.