Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 389.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

AMAT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.72. 226,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,828,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

