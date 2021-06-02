Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.62. 34,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.52. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

