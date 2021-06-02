Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,073 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 162.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $650.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,921. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $619.35. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.