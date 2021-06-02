Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,864,753 shares of company stock worth $567,340,894. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.33. 319,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,945,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.