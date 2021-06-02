Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,108 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 612,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,912,406. The company has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

