Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,118 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.88. 950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,665. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,012. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

