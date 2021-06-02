Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $21.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $601.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,916,344. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $171.69 and a one year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $579.89 billion, a PE ratio of 619.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

