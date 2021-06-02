Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,002 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,050. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

