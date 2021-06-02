Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 194,953 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 194,953 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 1,632,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,796,508. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

