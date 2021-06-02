Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,354 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $6,687,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PH traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

