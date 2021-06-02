Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,475 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 733,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

