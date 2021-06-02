Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,593 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.49. 218,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.