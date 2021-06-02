Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,456 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.57. 9,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

