Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $1,949,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,601. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

