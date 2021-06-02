SHIBA INU (SHIB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and $1.15 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00066907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00290373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00186885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.01075459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,819.71 or 0.99846877 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

