Shield Protocol Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00011527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $2.07 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00278401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.01223658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.25 or 0.99814884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,811 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.