SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $193,487.61 and approximately $25.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,730.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.47 or 0.07215605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.39 or 0.01856315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00499907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00182417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.00779591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.46 or 0.00486237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.00436104 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

