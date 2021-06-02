Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.20

Shires Income (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SHRS opened at GBX 271.48 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.14. The company has a market capitalization of £83.60 million and a PE ratio of 23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. Shires Income has a 1-year low of GBX 194.22 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 286 ($3.74).
About Shires Income
