Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. UBS Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

SHLS stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.17.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

