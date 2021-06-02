Shopping Price Hits $50.85 on Major Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $47.92 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $50.85 or 0.00133714 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00070385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00283345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00185460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.01224909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,985.57 or 0.99881988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032756 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,366 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

