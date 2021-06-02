Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Increases By 24.8%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 29th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $84,914.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,854 shares of company stock worth $364,138. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,260,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 890,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,031 shares during the period. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

