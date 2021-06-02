Short Interest in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Expands By 26.1%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 816,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 29th total of 647,800 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 361,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

AXAS opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

