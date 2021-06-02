Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Increases By 43.9%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.0 days.

ANNSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aena S.M.E. presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.42. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.