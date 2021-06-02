Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Grows By 24.5%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 29th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses in the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

