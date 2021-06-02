Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expands By 26.0%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 29th total of 11,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after buying an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

