Short Interest in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expands By 25.4%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,120 over the last ninety days. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASA stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

