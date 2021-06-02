Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Grows By 26.8%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 29th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $87.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. CRA International’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CRA International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

