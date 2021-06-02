Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Increases By 44.2%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 908,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 164,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

