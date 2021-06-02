Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rises By 43.0%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the April 29th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,207.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRNNF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.