Short Interest in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Rises By 25.8%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59. Lightbridge has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.11.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
