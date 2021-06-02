Short Interest in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Rises By 25.8%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59. Lightbridge has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.11.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightbridge by 104.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

