Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Increases By 24.7%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 585,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 160.64. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $67.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

