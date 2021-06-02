Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Grows By 23.1%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:NEM opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

