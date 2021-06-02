Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Increases By 26.2%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 29th total of 122,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 124.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $209.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

