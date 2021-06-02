Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Rises By 26.7%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NYSE:PCN opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $18.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
