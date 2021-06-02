Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Rises By 26.7%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:PCN opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $18.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

