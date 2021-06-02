Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Grows By 42.9%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

