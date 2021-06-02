Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Grows By 42.9%

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

