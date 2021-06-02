Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Rises By 22.9%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QMCI stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.46. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Several research firms recently commented on QMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuoteMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of QuoteMedia in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

