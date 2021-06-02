Short Interest in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Increases By 26.1%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 29th total of 872,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 535,964 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.