Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Increases By 23.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 29th total of 147,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.29. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

