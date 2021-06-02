Short Interest in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Grows By 25.7%

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,216. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,555,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after buying an additional 770,121 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

