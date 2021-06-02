Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Rises By 22.8%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SWK by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.20. SWK has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%. As a group, analysts expect that SWK will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKH. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

