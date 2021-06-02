Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Rises By 23.1%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SZC stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SZC. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

