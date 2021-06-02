Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Expands By 25.7%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VMBS stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $54.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

