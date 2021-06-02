Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rises By 25.2%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 543,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the April 29th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

