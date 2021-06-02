Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Rises By 22.8%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $323.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

