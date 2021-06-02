Showcase Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Showcase has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $43,705.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00072488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00282332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00186137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.97 or 0.01256159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,972.68 or 1.00214982 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033740 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,522,198 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

