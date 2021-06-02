SIBCoin (SIB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,787.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. SIBCoin has a market cap of $578,965.28 and $2,787.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,647.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.20 or 0.07212243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $699.83 or 0.01858930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00498919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00181941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.56 or 0.00782436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.09 or 0.00486319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00438310 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,200,801 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.