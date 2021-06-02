Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$4.56. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 109,702 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.08. The stock has a market cap of C$689.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$99.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.6100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

