Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.54. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 377,581 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

